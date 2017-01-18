Icy Roads Turn To Slush

It's gone from bitterly cold to warm and slushy out there the last few days.

The Manager of Operational Services for the Town of High River, Eugene Lund says they're asking residents in the southwest and central parts of the town not to pile up the snow on the road.

"Particularly in the southwest and the central part of the southeast where we rely heavily on overland drainage, like curb and gutter and that is not the place to put any large piles of snow out in those areas if they can," Lund says. "Because when it does get like this and there are large piles of snow in those concrete curbs and gutters it will cause some back-up and possible lead to some flooding up on the private property."

He says a lot of the melt that's happened has drained off, but there are some low spots where the water pools and at night it can ice over and be tricky to navigate on foot.

Lund says there haven't been any reports of homes being flooded but suggests checking gutters.

"Make sure your downspouts are in the correct position to let any runoff from your roof coming off the building get away from it," he says. "Make sure any downspouts and extensions to downspouts are draining right into a snow bank, that they do have some open space to let water run out of there."

Lund says there have been leaks reported at the rec-plex and the library.