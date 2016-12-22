Is Okotoks Uber Ready?

The Uber app has become another way for people to get around places whether it's the big city or in smaller towns.

With just the click of an app and a request, a car can pick you up and no money exchanged with charges only to a credit card only when you reach your final destination.

Calgary has once again approved Uber services which asks the question, will Uber make its way into the Foothills?

Okotoks Mayor Bill Robertson says it's only a matter of time.

"I expect Uber will be coming down here when somebody needs a ride from Calgary and they choose Okotoks and then Uber would be coming into Okotoks absolutely," he says.

Okotoks is not officially an Uber service area but Robertson says the Town will be looking into the parameters of Uber's future locally.

"I will be asking administration to look into this because of course we'd like to be prepared if and when Uber decides that they'd like to include Okotoks in their service area and do actual pick-ups here. At this point I really don't have an opinion until I have all of the particulars."

Robertson says approving Uber into any community takes time and plenty of engagement.

"It appears to be the way of the 21st century, at the same time we do have some cab companies that operate in Okotoks and do a great service for our citizens so I would want to make sure that we do everything on the up and up shall we say and making sure we're trying to accommodate to everybody's needs."

Uber talks may start up early in the new year.