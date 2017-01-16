It's Alzheimer's Awareness Month

January is Alzheimer's awareness month.

Support Services Coordinator with the Alzheimer's Society for Calgary and area, Cindy Bond says it's all about about bringing the disease out into the open.

"Get the conversation started with family and friends and neighbours, educating, dispelling myths, reducing stigma is huge," she says. "We really need to start talking about it more."

She says there's a great deal of research being done including work by the University of Calgary for caregivers and the Hotchkiss Brain Institute is also working on Alzheimer's and dementia. She says the possibilities through research are very exciting.

Bond says they're putting a series of videos on their website so people in rural areas can get the information they need about the disease and supports that are out there.

"We're really here to support caregivers and their whole family," Bond says. "Caregivers need to know to reach out and not to feel like they're isolated and we're here to help from diagnosis onward."

There is a confidential help line for caregivers 403-290-0110.