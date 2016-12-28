It Takes A Village Brings Christmas To 17 Families In The Foothills

It Takes a Village is ending their year on a high note.

Their 2nd annual Christmas project recently wrapped up and is helping to relieve a lot of families within the Foothills this holiday season.

Leah Sampson, founding president of the It Takes a Village Okotoks Community Foundation says the project is called 'Baby's First Christmas'.

"It's our second year of our 'Baby's First Christmas'. So what we do is any baby that received a box the previous year is entitled to receive a Christmas present from our program called 'Baby's First Christmas."

Donors were asked to come forward and adopt a family, and then collect items on their families wish list by buying new items or donating gently used ones.

Bethany White, vice president and volunteer coordinator of the group says it's amazing to see the community give back to these families.

"We are always worried if we are going to be able to fulfill all these wishes and both times we've been able to exceed our expectations even at the last minute. And it's really heartening to see people in the Foothills, even in this economy, taking this on and giving back to people less fortunate."

Sampson says the donations leave her speechless each year.

"I don't know if there are words to describe how amazing it is to see the faces light up as you give these gifts to them, and to the children, that have no clue but literally we are playing Santa and his elves and it's just awesome."

This year the program had 48 baby items requested, 19 donors and supplied 17 families within 3 different communities in the Foothills and all donors went above expectations.