Kettle Campaign Goes Past Its Goal

What happens when cold weather meets warm hearts?

Well, for the Salvation Army's Lieutenant Kelly Fifield, it's good news for the Christmas kettle campaign.

"Our Kettle Campaign was really good, we were a little worried at the beginning, we were running behind, however we also recognized that the weather was very cold and people weren't getting out," Lt. Fifield says. "So we waited and as the weather warmed up and it got closer to Christmas and we saw people getting out into the stores we saw our kettles getting filled up and we were able to not only reach our goal, but we were able to exceed our goal as well."

Lt. Fifield says they had aimed to bring in $100,000 but in the end tallied $116,620.30.

She says it allows them to do a little dreaming about what the needs are here in the Foothills and what it is they, as the Salvation Army are able to do and help and support going forward.

Lieutenant Fified says there was a lot of helping hands that brought in all that money.

"We had over 300 people that volunteered with us to fill our shifts, for 26 days we had kettles out, for a total of 523 shifts that were filled in order to reach the goal," she says.

Last year the kettles brought in approximately $113,000.