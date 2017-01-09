Liberal Cuts To Tax Credits Leave Barlow Cold

Foothills MP John Barlow is still shaking his head over the Liberals decision to cut the Children's Fitness Tax Credit.

Basically, parents with kids in sports, could deduct a thousand bucks for each kid playing an organized sport.

"This is certainly one of the more disappointing decisions by the Liberal government. Seeing people at the rink or the gym. This was a program that people really utilized, they really appreciated. It was a way to ensure they could put their kids in sports."

Other tax credits cut by the Liberals include, the Children's Art Credit, and the Post Secondary Textbook and Education Tax Credits.