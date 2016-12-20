Light Up High River Winners

The winners of the Light Up High River contest are here.
Organizer Ted Dawson tabulated the 277 votes, and the results are:
Residential:
1st place:
914 Ellis Cresc. SE
(Fernell family)
2nd place:
#3 High Ridge Close NW
(Elke family)
3rd place:
922 – 17th Street SE
(Lambourn family)
Commercial:
108A – 3rd Ave. SE
Foothills Learning Centre
Trees in Rotary Park:
1st place:
First tree NORTH of Gazebo:
Ryan Pawliztki – FortisAlberta
2nd place:
First tree SOUTH of Gazebo
Lt. Kelly Fifield – Foothills Salvation Army
Ted sends his thanks to all participants, and invites everyone to get involved next year.