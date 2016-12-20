Light Up High River Winners

Google Releases Search Trends Of 2016 The year is almost over, and as we all settle in to the holidays, we are given a chance to reflect on the whirlwind year that just blew past. At the end of each year, Google releases a top 10 list of…

Century 21 Foothills Receives Recognition It's been a great end to the year for Century 21 Foothills with a pair of awards. The company received the Readers' Choice Award in the in the Real Estate Company category in the Calgary Herald and…

STARS Responds to Crash on Highway 2 A car accident has occurred near the Aldersyde overpass around 2 p.m. this afternoon, December 21. The incident has closed lanes of the northbound highway and southbound is restricted to one lane.…

Christmas Arrives Early At Rowan House After A Local Donation Christmas at the Rowan House Emergency Shelter will be a little brighter thanks to some generous donations. Local Scentsy consultant, Trish Butler and her team, 'The Scensty Sisters', were able to…

Community Cafe Promotes Local Arts The Community Cafe met last week at Carlsons on MacLeod. The meeting, which happens once a month, is open to anyone in the community looking to discuss the theme of that month. Caitland Asmundson,…

Christmas Time Is (Cyber) Crime Time There's plenty of threats to worry about when it comes to shopping at stores on on-line this Christmas. An alert from Vulcan's Dave Swan, Director of the Cyber Intelligence Defence Centre and Centre…

Recall On Old Dutch Chips Old Dutch Foods Ltd has put out a recall on their Cheddar And Sour Cream Potato Chips due to possible salmonella contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the chips are sold in 66 gram…

AHS Reminding Us To Get Our Flu Shots With flu season in full swing, Alberta Health Services is reminding us to make our way to local clinics for our flu shots. The shot is free to all Alberta residents. There's clinics coming up around…

A "Zero Increase" Budget For Turner Valley Taxpayers in Turner Valley won't be paying more in the New Year. The Town has come back with a balanced or "zero increase" budget. Mayor Kelly Tuck says it's due to some smart planning on the part of…

Light Up High River Winners The winners of the Light Up High River contest are here. Organizer Ted Dawson tabulated the 277 votes, and the results are: Residential: 1st place: 914 Ellis Cresc. SE (Fernell family) 2nd place: #3…

Spitzee School Embraces Learning Through Technology Spitzee School has often been on the forefront of new learning techniques in the foothills, but the recent addition to their english program is a sign of things to come. Having had great success with…

2016 Comes To A Close For Foothills School Division As 2016 comes to a close it's time for the Foothills School Division to reflect on the past year. Utility work officially began on the new K-9 school along 32nd Street in Okotoks and the potential…

$7-Million Makes A Nice Christmas Gift A very Merry Christmas for Okotoks Kerry Mudd, after picking up a cool $7,000,000 in the December 1, "Daily Grand" Lottery. The win pays her a thousand dollars a day for life, but she instead chose…

What Can You Do When There's A Bump At The Pumps? Gas prices are going up as the Christmas Holiday draws closer. The rise in prices is partly due to the new Carbon Tax that comes into effect on January 1, 2017. Donovan Miller the owner of Miller…