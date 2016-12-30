Local Families Hit The Slopes

Foothills residents have made an impact on helping those in need through World Vision. In 2015, 76 people from Okotoks gave more than $10,000 and 44 people from High River gave more than $7,200.…
A new CIBC poll finds paying down debt is the top financial priority for Canadians in 2017. It's the seventh straight year debt concerns have led the annual survey. Coming in at nearly 30 per cent,…
Foothills School Division could be saying "bonjour" to a potential partnership with a school in France. FSD is looking into future educational collaborations with Academie de Nancy-Metz which is…
A man allegedly behind a Christmas caper at the High River Canadian Tire store has been arrested and charged after a routine traffic stop on Dec. 27, where a R.C.M.P officer discovered stolen goods…
Though our cars may not like the ice on the ground lately, local skating rinks are loving it. Folks across the foothills are taking advantage of the short break in cold weather and visiting our…
Some big highlights for the Town of Nanton in 2016. Mayor Rick Everett is quick to point out the construction of their new $10-million waste water treatment plant as a definite highlight, but is just…
High Riverites can call 2016 the "Year of Construction." No one, not even Mayor Craig Snodgrass can argue that it wasn't a frustrating year just trying to get around. "Oh yeah... It was the reason we…
Did you know texting at a red light can still leave you distracted even when the light changes and you put down the phone? The Canadian Automobile Association polled drivers across the country and…
Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson says 2016 was a productive year around the Foothills, even though it may not have looked like it. He says he managed to make some progress on the water pipeline from…
The Ollie Peterson Memorial Tournament went down at the Bob Snodgrass Rec-Plex on Boxing Day. Turkey dinner wasn't slowing anyone down on the ice, as 12 back to back hockey games rang through the…
The Okotoks Scouts will be embarking on a new journey in 2017. A large group of them will make their way to Denmark for a Scouts Jamboree in Sønderborg July 19 to August 1. Scouter Jackie Hoover says…
The town of High River will be performing a test of its emergency notification systems. The test is part of the town’s ongoing Emergency Preparedness Plan and will include a test of the regional…
2016 won't go down as a banner year for the MD of Foothills. But it won't go down as their worst either. One downer though was losing $4-million in tax revenue because of oil companies not paying…
High River RCMP are currently investigating a mischief complaint from earlier this week. On Wednesday, December 21, local RCMP responded to a call at 11 a.m. on Highway 2 after a male suspect forced…
As the blanket of snow over Southern Alberta continues to grow, the question of highway snow clearing and driving safety is on all our minds. Thankfully technology is on our side. The Alberta…