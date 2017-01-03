Man Dies in SnowPlow Wreck New Years Day

EMS and Fire Crews from Strathmore and Calgary responded to reports of an overturned snowplow on New Years Day.

Northbound on Highway 797, 2 Km south of Highway 1, a male in his 50's was trapped in the overturned vehicle in a life threatening position.

After fire crews extracted the man from the crash, he was taken to Foothills Hospital in critical condition.

He later died in hospital of his injuries.

There were no other vehicles involved.

Please drive carefully and stay updated on road conditions and closures as winter driving conditions persist.