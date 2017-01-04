Man In Custody Following Armed Robberies In Okotoks

A man is now in custody following a pair of armed robberies in Okotoks.

On Wednesday, January 4 at 1:41 A.M. officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at the 7-11 on Elizabeth Street.

Shortly after responding RCMP were then called to a second armed robbery at the 7-11 on Milligan Drive.

Both witnesses told RCMP the incidents both involved a hunting knife as the weapon used.

The RCMP police dog service attended both crime scene locations in an attempt to track the suspect.

Patrols were made in the area and a suspect was found matching the description, driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

No one was injured during the armed robberies and the male suspect is now in custody in Okotoks.

The investigation is ongoing.