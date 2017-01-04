Black Diamond's New Mayor Looks Back

Glen Fagan was elected Mayor of Black Diamond in a by-election and sworn into office back on September 7, 2016.

Fagan says his biggest achievement of 2016 was not only his successful election, but the turnout of voters for the election.

"There was a significant turn out in voters during a mid-summer election which I thought was fantastic for a community of our size. We had a great strong turnout"

Now that Fagan sits on the inside of the political ring he says the scene is quite different then you imagine from the outside, and that patience is indeed, a virtue.

"There's a lot more things that you have to take into consideration." Fagan says "You have to adjust to have a bigger view picture then the immediate needs at that moment in time."

Fagan says the one thing he has learned this year, was that it takes a lot longer to get things done then he would like, but considers it a good thing as it gives him and his council time to really look at all of their options and choose the correct one for the entire community.

Fagan says he has some definite plans for the New Year.

"We're going to see Broadband arrive here, that would be along with us and our neighbouring communities." Fagan includes "I see us expanding our friendship agreement that we have with Turner Valley as well."

Fagan is also excited about the continuing business and population growth that the community is seeing, and of course Canada's 150th Anniversary celebrations.