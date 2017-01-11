MD Looking At A Bit More Flood Mitigation Work This Year

The head of the local Flood Recovery and Erosion Control (FREC) group brought MD of Foothills Council up to date on what's happening in 2017 Wednesday, January 11.

Donna Fowler says they've done a lot of work since 2013, but still have a couple of projects on the go.

"Bow River Bottom Trail. There's some rock work and stuff that they're going to be doing up there to stop erosion. Another one, the Millarville Reservoir, that would stop the road from flooding out and more erosion. That's through ERCP funding."

Fowler says they're also still going through the process of buying out affected home owners on 128 Street just north of Black Diamond.

So far they've bought out a handful of properties to the tune of around $4-million.