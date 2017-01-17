Melting Snow Causes Flooding At Highwood Curling Club

This Chinook hasn't been kind to the Highwood Curling Club as they experienced some minor flooding with the melting snow.

Club Manager John Steel says it's thanks to some ill-timed roof work at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex.

"They peeled off the big shingles around the H-Vac heating machine and then of course the big Chinook came in the middle of the night and we ended up with a 40 foot diameter of water, and it had no where to go except right where there was no shingles."

Workers are busy vacuming up the huge pond of water on the roof of the Rec-Plex that's seeping into the curling rink.

The water flooded the upstairs lounge and sheet one of the four sheet rink.

Steel says they'll have that sheet back in action by Wednesday, January 18 and ready for the Highwood Men's Bonspiel starting Friday, January 20.

Melting snow is finding it's way off the roof at the Rec-Plex any way it can.