Men Talking To Men About Domestic Violence

The Rowan House Women's Emergency Shelter is looking for a few good men, to council other men and boys on the cycle of abuse, and how to put an end to it.

It's part of a new program aimed at changing behaviour.

Rowan House's Director of Programs Carmen Taciune says they're looking for community leaders to take part.

"RCMP, Peace Officers, Fire Fighters. We are looking at coaches. And they will be able to go out into the community and talk about domestic violence, and about healthy relationships."

In a release, Rowan House has this to say about the program:

Leading Change presentations focus on real-life scenarios that help us recognize abusive behaviour and develop the confidence and skills to interrupt behaviours that feed a culture of violence towards women.

The curriculum is designed to give students, players and peers education on gender-based violence and inspire social action to counter and prevent it.

The majority of men are not violent; however statistics show that most of the violence in the world is perpetrated by men. “We know that sayings like ‘Man Up’ and ‘Be a Man’ promote a culture of violence and aggression,” says Rowan House Director of Programs, Carmen Taciune. “This has a serious negative effect on the relationships men have, and these attitudes needs to be challenged and changed.”

She says through running the program in other spots, they've seen the message has more impact when it's coming from men.

The program requires three days of training, and once done, volunteers go out to talk to groups with a member of the Rowan House team.

For more information, or to get involved call Rowan House's Preventative Education Coordinator at (403) 603-5996.