Mounties Looking For Peavey Mart Thief

High River RCMP are on the look-out for a man suspected of stealing several hundred dollars worth of power tools from the Peavey Mart on 12th Avenue Monday, January 9.

Police say surveillance footage shows the man unboxing a Milwaukee drill and tucking it into his coveralls before exiting through the front door to a running truck.

The suspect's described as 25-to-30 years old, about 5'10" with a slim build.

Police continue to investigate.