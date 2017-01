Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program grants are being handed out across the west this week.

Nanton has received $25,500 to rehab the curling rink at the Tom Hornecker Recreation Centre.

Granum will get $100,000 for rehab work at its recreation facility.

The 2016 federal budget provided $150 million over two years to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17.

A total of $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada.