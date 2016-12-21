New Aldersyde Development Raises Questions

Residents of Aldersyde reacted to the possibility of a new development near town at an open house on December 1.

The MD of Foothills Council was in attendance to answer questions and address concerns from residents in affected communities.

The 1,319 acre development is meant to include a mix of residential and commercial lots, and municipal reserve green space.

No official application for the development has been made to the MD, but the proposal has already raised hackles for many.

MD of Foothills Mayor Larry Spilak says, "With anything higher than one acre in density, there is usually a push-back on it. Thats because people are used to being quite a distance from their neighbors."

Spilak says he expected some resistance during the open house.

"Council does of course take into consideration the feelings of the residents in the area, but more so, council will look at what is good for the MD and what is not good for the MD, and that's our responsibility."

Spilak reminds concerned residents that nothing is official, and only time will tell what form this application will take.

"Usually about three to four months out, after the application is made, before it gets to council.

At that time, we'll know exactly what we're dealing with, and the residents in the area will have an opportunity to voice their opinions."