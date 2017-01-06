New Years Baby The First For High River Couple

High River's New Year's baby was a big boy with a full head of hair.

Saeed Aboughoche came into the world in the early hours of January 1 at the High River Hospital to proud parents Hasen and Raquel Aboughoche

Hasen has high praise for the hospital staff.

"They worked around the clock and they never left our side. They certainly made this journey to become a Mom and Dad nothing less than a dream come true and we couldn't thank them enough."

Other than the distinction of being the "New Year's Baby" we might think it would come with some other perks, something Hasen wondered about too.

"You know I joked with them in the delivery room. I said, now this is a New Year's Baby, I hear that we're getting diapers for free, and they said that was a myth, and I said that's ok!"

Hasen says they did get some nice gifts from the High River Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop.

Dad says Saeed weighed in at 4.4 kilograms, or just under 10 pounds, and 23 inches long.

He says he'll be a "Power Forward" for the Flames.