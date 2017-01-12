North Railway Shell Left In Shock After Recent Break In

The North Railway Shell station team is left in shock after recent events.

Tuesday, January 10, two people drove through the Shell gas station with a truck and stole the building's ATM.

North Railway Shell station manager, Garry Sehmi says he never saw any suspicious activity prior to the accident and still can't get over it all.

"You don't have those kind of things running in your mind, like if stuff like this is going to happen or not. I still can't believe this happened to my store on Tuesday, I never thought this would happen, so looking back I don't recall anything in my mind."

Sehmi was on his way to work when all of this took place and only arrived five minutes after the criminals left the scene.

He says other than the front wall and boxes outside most of the damage took place within the building.

"We had all the shelves gone at the front till plus on the side of the wall where they broke in, then we have the ice cream freezer that was fully stocked, and pretty much all the Rain X display was gone, our lottery system was all messed up and the main washroom is pretty much worse than ever."

Even with all the damage the station was up and operating in less than 24 hours.

"It took us at least nine hours to get back to normal, pretty much. So all the Shell guys and everyone helped us a lot with that."

The North Railway Shell station manager adds he's happy that no one was hurt in the incident and it hasn't really effected business as his customers are very loyal, but it will take some time and extra expense to get back to where they were.

If anyone has any information on the incident they are asked to call Okotoks RCMP or Crime Stoppers.