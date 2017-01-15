Not Enough Roads Point To Okotoks

An Okotoks Town Councillor is wondering if a simple mark on Alberta highways could help bring more opportunities to Okotoks whether it's tourism or business.

Carrie Fischer inquired at the Town's last Council meeting whether they could have new signage pointing cars towards Okotoks.

She says seeing Okotoks on distance signs coming from the North or South of Town is just something you don't see.

"We went on a family road trip and we were coming from Lethbridge and I noticed that all the road signs coming out of Lethbridge and on to Highway 2 there's different kilometre notifications for different municipalities up to Calgary and Okotoks wasn't on there," she says.

Fischer says it's nothing complex but having more signage in the simplest way have dividends for the future.

"Given some of the work that we've been doing in the community to increase profile and attract visitors into Okotoks it struck me that maybe we should see if we can be added on to those road signs to bring that attention to us."

Fischer says she hopes that a conversation with Alberta Transportation can be arranged one day to discuss the possibilty.

"It seems like a little thing but anything that we can do to put the Town of Okotoks into people's minds, increases our ability to attract people."