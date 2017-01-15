Not Enough Roads Point To Okotoks

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

An Okotoks Town Councillor is wondering if a simple mark on Alberta highways could help bring more opportunities to Okotoks whether it's tourism or business.

Carrie Fischer inquired at the Town's last Council meeting whether they could have new signage pointing cars towards Okotoks.

She says seeing Okotoks on distance signs coming from the North or South of Town is just something you don't see.

"We went on a family road trip and we were coming from Lethbridge and I noticed that all the road signs coming out of Lethbridge and on to Highway 2 there's different kilometre notifications for different municipalities up to Calgary and Okotoks wasn't on there," she says.

Fischer says it's nothing complex but having more signage in the simplest way have dividends for the future.

"Given some of the work that we've been doing in the community to increase profile and attract visitors into Okotoks it struck me that maybe we should see if we can be added on to those road signs to bring that attention to us."

Fischer says she hopes that a conversation with Alberta Transportation can be arranged one day to discuss the possibilty.

"It seems like a little thing but anything that we can do to put the Town of Okotoks into people's minds, increases our ability to attract people."

More Local News

Early Morning Crash Closes Highway 7

An accident near the turnoff to the Chinook Honey Farm West of Okotoks on Highway 7 Wednesday morning has the highway closed down. EMS says around 7:30 Wednesday morning a car and a pick-up met head…

Break Out The Red And White Spandex

The Foothills Advocacy In Motion Society's annual Canada Day run will be back this year with a patriotic slant. Race Director Michelle Strzalkowski says the committee wants participants to show up in…

Melting Snow Causes Flooding At Highwood Curling Club

This Chinook hasn't been kind to the Highwood Curling Club as they experienced some minor flooding with the melting snow. Club Manager John Steel says it's thanks to some ill-timed roof work at the…

Okotoks Xmas Tree Collection On Final Countdown

Christmas is long gone and soon the Town of Okotoks Christmas tree collection will be too. Trees have been picked up since the beginning of the month and crews have already had six curbside…

Okotokians Getting Some Important Mail This Week

The Town of Okotoks is reminding its residents that 2017 property assessments were mailed out this week. The notices were mailed out Tuesday, January 17. Town Assessors value all properties to…

FSD Hosts New Caledonian Teacher

Last week the Foothills School Division welcomed a visitor from New Caledonia. Laurene Ben Lahoussine teaches high school physics and chemistry on the French island in the South Pacific. She was…

STS Helping Parents Through The Digitial Age

Today children are growing up in the age of technology and it's not always what it's cracked up to be. A lot of parents struggle with parenting around social media, video games, the internet, etc.,…

Health Advisory Council To Meet

The Prairie Mountain Health Advisory Council meets this week. AHS Calgary Zone leaders will provide an update on health services, community engagement efforts as well as ongoing work to support…

Chinook Good. Ice Bad!

There won't be a lot of us complaining about this great Chinook weather. But it does come with one problem, as all the snow melts, a lot of it turns to ice, particularly around vehicles in parking…

Strathmore RCMP Dealing With A Pair Of Robberies At Local School

Strathmore RCMP are calling on the public to help them in the investigation of a couple of robberies that have occurred over the last three weeks. On December 22, 2016 at around 10 p.m. RCMP…

Veterans Way Sees Closures Tuesday

Parts of Veterans' Way will be closed in Okotoks Tuesday. Between Mountain Street & Elma Street & Elma Street to Elizabeth Street will be closed to remove the construction barriers. But east-west…

Christmas Bird Count Numbers Show Stability

Another good year, if not an average one for the High River Christmas Bird Count. Organizer Greg Wagner says they managed to find a few different species this year too. "42 species in all, that's…

Getting Ready For More Events In Okotoks

The Town of Okotoks is ready to keep residents entertained and engaged in the community this year. New for 2017 will be Okotober Fest. Mark Doherty, community events coordinator, says they're working…

Woman In Her 60's Injured In Sunday Night Crash

A woman in her 60's was transported to Foothills Hospital in Calgary after a motor vehicle collision near High River. A spokesperson for STARS says they were called out about 7:11 Sunday night to the…

Not Enough Roads Point To Okotoks

An Okotoks Town Councillor is wondering if a simple mark on Alberta highways could help bring more opportunities to Okotoks whether it's tourism or business. Carrie Fischer inquired at the Town's…

Master Rec Plan On The Way

High River council should soon get a look at what the public would like to see in recreation services in the future. Director of Community Services Lisa Reinders says it's been in the works for…

Alberta Liberals Start Leadership Process

Alberta Liberals kick off the race for a new leader for their Party Monday, January 16. Party President Karen Sevcik says with Alberta's political spectrum turned on it's ear, this could be the time…

It's Alzheimer's Awareness Month

January is Alzheimer's awareness month. Support Services Coordinator with the Alzheimer's Society for Calgary and area, Cindy Bond says it's all about about bringing the disease out into the open.…

"Human Library" Engages Students On A New Level

We all know what a library is, but at Oilfields School, they do libraries a little bit different. Nadine Russell, Library Tech at the High School, and teacher Conor Hart, have been bringing the…

AARCS Opening New In-House Veterinary Hospital

One of the province's largest animal rescues is celebrating a new capital announcement. The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society serves Calgary, the Foothills, and Edmonton and will be opening a new…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Job Listings On The Rise

Bar U Ranch To Accept And Provide Parks Canada Discovery Pass

Capital Budget Tops $2 Million

Town To Cease Operation Of Rec-Plex Concession

Feds Making It Tougher On Small Business Owners Says Barlow

Women To Connect At Launch Of New Initiative In Okotoks

Refrain From Okotoks Snow Mountain

Teen Exploitation Case Adjourned To Next Week

2017 Will Be A Big Year At The Bar U Ranch

Foothills Boys and Girls Club Swinging For A New Ball Diamond

Former MacLeod MP Retires

First Court Appearance For High River Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault

Sib-Shops Kick Off The New Year For SNAPS

Town To Harmonize School And Playground Speed Zones

What's In A Snow Removal Budget?

North Railway Shell Left In Shock After Recent Break In

Alberta Country Music Awards All Saddled Up

Centre Street To Remain Closed For Water Line Break

Food Bank Ready To Tackle New Year

MD Looking At A Bit More Flood Mitigation Work This Year

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Balm of Gilead's 5th Annual 40 Nights Ablaze

18 January 2017 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Balm of Gilead





Chamber Luncheon

19 January 2017 12:00 am

Highwood Golf & Country Club, High River





Holy Spirit Academy Paint Night with Christi Tims Jan 19

19 January 2017 6:00 am - 8:00 pm

Holy Spirit Academy, High River





High River Hospital Auxiliary Meeting

19 January 2017 1:30 pm

TBA





Balm of Gilead's 5th Annual 40 Nights Ablaze

19 January 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Balm of Gilead





Holy Spirit Academy Paint Night Fundraiser Jan 20

20 January 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Holy Spirit Academy, High River





Balm of Gilead's 5th Annual 40 Nights Ablaze

20 January 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Balm of Gilead





Login