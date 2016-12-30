Not Much Going For 2016 Says Stier

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Livingstone-MacLeod MLA Pat Stier wouldn't exactly call 2016 a banner year in the realm of provincial politics.

However he says just before Christmas he was able to introduce a private members bill that he hopes to replace the controversial Bill 36, or the Alberta Land Stewardship Act with.

"It's also going to amend the Responsible Energy Development Act, which will ensure that people will have the right to a fair hearing if their rights are affected and gave recourse to the courts, which was taken away by those bills. So, I'm very proud to have introduced that and I'm looking forward to debating those next spring."

Stier says some obvious "lowlights" of the year past, were the Farm Worker Protection Act, or Bill 6, and of course the Carbon Tax, slated to kick in January 1, 2017.

