Okotokians Getting Some Important Mail This Week

The Town of Okotoks is reminding its residents that 2017 property assessments were mailed out this week.

The notices were mailed out Tuesday, January 17.

Town Assessors value all properties to determine the estimated market value to the end of June of 2016.

Assessors conduct property inspections throughout the year.

And while not all properties are inspected, you may see an assessor in your neighbourhood.

Home owners have 60 days from the mailing date to file a complaint about their assessment.

For more information contact the Town Office.