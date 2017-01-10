Okotoks Chamber AGM & Board Of Directors Election Coming Up

A new year means new members on the Board of Directors for the Okotoks & District Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber will be holding it's Annual General Meeting on January 18 where there they will elect 10 directors.

CEO Cheryl Actemichuk says the deadline is next week to get your nomination papers in.

"Anyone that's interested in joining the board or running for the election of the board needs to have their applications submitted to us before midnight of January 11 which is in accordance with our by-laws," she says.

Chamber President Andrew Gustafson will begin his second year of his two year term while Sarah Noyes will begin year two of being the Chamber's VP before taking the reigns in 2018.

Actemichuk says once the board is selected there will be a new vice presidential election.

"We have ten directors and then five executives. We will be voting in a new vice president for a two year term and then ten directors."

There's plenty of committees and events the Chamber puts on a year from the Christmas Social to the Business Excellence and Actemichuk says if you're going to be a director there's more to it than just a title.

"We look for people that have obviously the time to do some volunteering it requires around four hours a month and then it can go up from there depending on what you want to be involved or what committees you want to be a part of. It's not a huge commitment but we just asked that you're dedicated to do it that's all.

If you'd like to throw your hat into the ring for the Board of Directors Election follow the link.