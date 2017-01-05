Okotoks Gets Another Timmies

It's time to kick off the dust from the holidays, and whip ourselves back into shape. Thankfully, there's a new spot in town with just that in mind. "The Hub" is a new full gym in High River,…
It's been a long few weeks for consumers at the gas pumps, and it's not about to get any better. Customers were polled at a local Esso station on how they're reacting to the prices, and the consensus…
The Carbon Tax has been on everyone's mind lately, thankfully for two thirds of Alberta households, there is a bit of relief coming. The Carbon Levy Rebate is being issued via direct bank deposit to…
It has been a slow go for commuters this morning as an accident at the intersection of Highway 2 and 2A has traffic crawling. The crash is in the northbound lane, there is no word yet on the cause.…
Going over the building permit stats from year-to-year in High River has become a bit like comparing apples to bricks. The stats have been thrown out of whack since the 2013 flood. According to…
With more snow falling this week and the 50 plus centimetres Okotoks received over the Christmas holidays, Town crews are doing all they can get roads clear and safe. The Town goes through a number…
If you were outside in High River at exactly 12 P.M. on Wednesday, January 4, you may have been a bit startled. Loud sirens barking from the rooftop of the High River Fire Hall were accompanied by an…
Glen Fagan was elected Mayor of Black Diamond in a by-election and sworn into office back on September 7, 2016. Fagan says his biggest achievement of 2016 was not only his successful election, but…
The Town of Black Diamond is looking forward to a fresh look in 2017. Through a grant from Alberta Innovation and Advanced Education the Town was able to do research and public engagement on what…
For the third year in a row, New Years Eve brought all kinds out to the Crescent Point Field House. The Fitness Fundraiser has been raising money at the start of the year for the Okotoks Food Bank,…
The High River Chamber of Commerce and in particular President, Steven Muth, think 2017 could be a big year for High River. Muth says there's one big thing that'll make the most difference this year…
A man is now in custody following a pair of armed robberies in Okotoks. On Wednesday, January 4 at 1:41 A.M. officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at the 7-11 on Elizabeth Street. Shortly…
It's been a tough couple of weeks when it comes to the price we're paying at the gas pump. The carbon tax kicked in January 1 and Dan McTeague with gasbuddy.com says before that we got a jolt in the…
The month of January really has the feel of traditional weather unlike last year's almost spring like temperatures. With temperatures hovering around the minus 20 degree celcius mark to begin 2017,…
Local enforcement had their hands full in 2016 with Okotoks seeing rise in crime from 2015. With the economic downturn, proximity to Calgary and Okotoks overall growth led to the increase. Okotoks…