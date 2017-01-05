Okotoks Gets Another Timmies

A late Christmas present for Okotokians!

A third Tim Horton's opened up in Southbank Plaza right across the road from Costco just after New Years.

The new restaurant comes equipped with plug in's for your phones at most tables, a cozy sitting area and a fire place.

Like most locations there's Free Wi-Fi.

This Timmies shares the same parking lot of the new Save-On-Foods building which is expected to open soon as well.