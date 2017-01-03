Okotoks RCMP Kept Busy In 2016

Local enforcement had their hands full in 2016 with Okotoks seeing rise in crime from 2015.

With the economic downturn, proximity to Calgary and Okotoks overall growth led to the increase.

Okotoks RCMP Sgt. Sukh Randhawa says thanks to an increase in staffing, they've been able to curb more potential crime activity.

"Okotoks RCMP have seen an increase in crime in 2016," he says. "There's no particular area of crime that has gone up or has gone down we've been fairly busy."

Okotoks and the surrounding community definitely saw their share of police reports and reminders to keep doors locked and not leaving keys in vehicles with a number of thefts in town and out in the country.

Randhawa says where there's growth in communities there will be crime that follows it.

"With break and enters, theft of motor vehicles and serious assault files it's an overall increase of crime that we've experienced."

Randhawa adds that the RCMP have been able to crack down on the amount of drug trafficking in Okotoks with the growing threat of Fentenyl and other Opioeds on the rise.

"We also have a GIS (General Invetigative Services) section here which has been very active in our community in terms of curbing of the drug problems we've been facing."