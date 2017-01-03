Okotoks RCMP Recover Stolen Property

Before the end of 2016, Okotoks RCMP made a discovery of stolen property.

On Dec. 29, officers patrolling in Okotoks noticed a white Ford pick-up truck parked in a neighbourhood that was hooked up to a 26 foot long cargo trailer where the license plates didn't match either the truck or trailer.

Through investigation RCMP learned the truck was stolen from Beiseker, AB and the trailer was stolen from Chestermere, AB.

A Polaris 550 snowmobile that was stolen from Carseland, AB was in the back in of the truck and an Arctic Cat side-by-side and Yamaha Rhino that were in the trailer were both stolen from Chestermere.

The total value of the stolen property recovered is about $100,000.

RCMP continue to investigate as no arrests have been made.