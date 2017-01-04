Okotoks Trying To Catch Up On Snow Removal

With more snow falling this week and the 50 plus centimetres Okotoks received over the Christmas holidays, Town crews are doing all they can get roads clear and safe.

The Town goes through a number of stages when removing snow from it's roads but do keep main arteries in mind first and foremost and that's the focus this week.

Communications Specialist Melanie Heemeryck says there's been some long days for the operations staff.

"We're still on the priority and ongoing as weather dependent and we move to secondary after all the priority routes have been met."

If some residents have seen pile up of snow with drifting and just overall accumulation, Heemeryck says they have some options when asking for help when a snow shovel won't suffice.

"In an issue where there's a heavy snow fall the crews do work 48 hour shifts focusing on the priority route. When a citizen has a concern with snow impedment they can contact operations."

Another important goal for the Town heading into next week is making sure students are safe on their way back to school.

"The priority this week is obviously the school zones," she says. "So we're up and running for the kids next week and again the priority routes are looked into first and currently the snow clearing and sanding removal efforts are on Elma Street from Northridge Drive to Elizabeth Street."

You can contact the Operations Centre here.