Ollie Peterson Memorial Tournament Raises Sticks and Money For A Good Cause

The Ollie Peterson Memorial Tournament went down at the Bob Snodgrasse Rec-Plex on Boxing Day.

Turkey dinner wasn't slowing anyone down on the ice, as 12 back to back hockey games rang through the arena, and every penny raised during the day is being donated to the United Way.

Organizer Bill MacKillop, says all proceeds are being donated to a charity.

"The proceeds last year and again this year are going to the United Way. I think last year we were able to raise them 3 or 4 thousand dollars."

12 straight hours of hockey for a good cause really does make this a holiday season to remember.