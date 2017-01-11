Pipe Bursts At Charles Clark Medical Centre

A little activity Wednesday afternoon at the Charles Clark Medical Centre in High River.

The Fire Department was called out to deal with an issue on the second floor of the building where a pipe may have burst flooding a part of the area on the second floor.

The Parent Link Centre is closed until further notice however the FCSS office is still open.

As for the rest of the offices in the building it's best to call them in advance to see if they're open.

Fire crews are cleaning up the area where the leak occurred.

Kevin Tetzlaff with the Town says updates will be provided on the Town's facebook page.