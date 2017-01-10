Plenty Of Moisture In December

It was a very wet month in December despite the light dry snow fall in the Foothills.

Around 50 centimetres of snow fell during the holidays and it brought plenty of much needed moisture.

Meteorologist with Environment Canada Dan Kulak says there's also some good news for those having about enough of the deep freeze.

"Generally we are moving from the cold to arctic pattern here, sometimes the polar vortex people call the situation," he says. "We actually do have that circulation moving across the prairies over the next couple of days. As it moves out of the area we have the westerly winds coming back in."

When it comes to total moisture for December 2015, Kulak says the Foothills saw almost double the usual amount.

"We had 20.8 millimetres for December, normal for December is about 10 so roughly twice as much water in the snow so kind of a damp month in the Calgary area."

Kulak says overall over the past two months of 2016 compared to 2015 for the kick off of winter there's been quite the exponential increase.

"Compared to November there was only about 8.1 millimetres and that's about a factor difference of two and half and December of last year about 15 so about 25 percent more than last year."

