Premier Creates New Children's Ministry

Premier Rachel Notley has shuffled her cabinet and created a new Ministry of Children's Services in an effort to fix longstanding child intervention problems.

Danielle Larivee moves from Municipal Affairs to take over the new ministry.

Shaye Anderson takes over Municipal Affairs.

Irfan Sabir who's come under intense fire in the legislature for his handling of the case of a four-year-old girl named Serenity who died in the care of her extended family, remains atop Human Services, although it's being renamed Community and Social Services.