Public's Turn Coming On Amalgamation Talks

The Towns of Turner Valley and Black Diamond are still working out the details of what a possible amalgamation would look like.

Turner Valley Mayor Kelly Tuck says they've met as joint councils a few times to go over things with the consultants.

She says the next step is to get the public involved.

"In January there'll be a newsletter coming out from both communities, saying 'this is where we've go to. These are our next steps.' So, we've just got finished building that piece with a schedule behind it."

Tuck says nothing is written in stone yet, as they have a lot of work left to do, along with getting plenty of feedback from the public before putting it to a vote."

If the towns decide to join, they'll put it to a vote in next October's civic elections.

The same proposition was narrowly defeated back in 2007.