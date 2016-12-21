Recall On Old Dutch Chips

Old Dutch Foods Ltd has put out a recall on their Cheddar And Sour Cream Potato Chips due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the chips are sold in 66 gram and 255 gram bags.

The affected product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Northern Ontario.

The small bags have best-before dates of Aug. 10, 2016- Feb. 24, 2017 while the larger bags have dates of Aug. 10, 2016- Mar. 2, 2017.

According to the CFIA, the recall is due to one that took place in another country.

No illnesses have been reported linked to eating the chips.

Consumers who have the product are asked to dispose of them or return them to where they were purchased.