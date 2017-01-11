Red Apple Toy Drive Best Year Yet

The Red Apple store's annual holiday toy drive was a huge success this year.

Customers were able to collect $583,448 in toy donations for children's charities across Canada, making this their best year to date.

"We are so thankful to our customers for their overwhelming support year after year," say Clinton Wolff, President and CEO. "They generously open their hearts and donate to those in need for the holidays. Our customers are the number one reason that our mountain of toys continue to grow each year. We are so proud to be a part of our communities that come together to help make Christmas a little brighter for the children in all our towns."

The donations from High River's Red Apple location went to the local Salvation Army's toy drive.