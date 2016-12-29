Reducing Debt A Priority In 2017

A new CIBC poll finds paying down debt is the top financial priority for Canadians in 2017.

It's the seventh straight year debt concerns have led the annual survey.

Coming in at nearly 30 per cent, prioritizing debt repayment is at its highest level since 2010.

Of those who want to bring down their debt, 76 per cent are most concerned with paying off their credit cards and lines of credit.

But the findings also show just over half of Canadians surveyed plan to reduce their spending on non-essential items to meet their financial goals.

The CIBC has some tips to help consumers...

-Talk to an Advisor - put realistic steps in place to reduce interest costs and accelerate debt repayment. Pay off your most expensive debts first and/or consolidate your consumer debts into one loan with one payment at a lower interest rate.

-Create a spending plan and recognize that your finances are all connected - progress on one financial goal can open up opportunities to improve others.

-Focus on longer term – controlling spending and eliminating high-interest debt is vital and will help you build your retirement savings. Even small contributions today can make it easier to grow your wealth or investments.

-Stick to the plan - If you fall off track, get back to your plan as soon as possible and keep making progress towards your goal.