Tigers Swim Club Goes To Great Lengths In the words of a popular computer animated yellow fish, "Just keep swimming", and that they did. The High River Tigers Swim Club met at the Rec-Plex on Wednesday for a 2 hour swim-a-thon, and have…

R.S.V Gone Viral Alberta Health Services is urging people to wash their hands and use preventative measures against disease spread, as two Respiratory Syncitial Virus outbreaks have been confirmed in the Calgary…

Road Closure Near High River Library There is another road closure in High River due to a broken water main. 2nd street S.W. between 8th and 9th avenues just across from the library has been blocked, with a detour for local traffic on…

Crash On Highway 7 Okotoks RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle collision early Thursday morning. The crash took place on Highway 7 near Big Rock Trail just before 7:30 a.m. There's no word on the cause of the crash or if…

Nanton, Granum Share In Canada 150 Grants Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program grants are being handed out across the west this week. Nanton has received $25,500 to rehab the curling rink at the Tom Hornecker Recreation Centre. Granum…

Barlow Says O'Leary Adds Colour To Leadership Race Foothills MP John Barlow is wishing Reality TV Star Kevin O'Leary well in his bid for the Leadership of the Federal Conservative Party. Barlow says O'Leary does bring some positives to the table.…

Has Black Diamond Lost Their Small Town Feeling? Black Diamond has been going through plenty of changes as the community continues to expand and grow in population. A new set of traffic lights have been set up and are now operational where the old…

Town Of High River Forced To Branch Out In light of the Government of Alberta's recent acquisition of Wallaceville, the Town of High River has been told to "make like a tree and leaf". The leaves and branches recycling area will be moving…

Canadian Blood Services Is Out For Blood January is National Blood Donors month, and Canadian Blood Services is out for blood. With less than half of what they need for optimal stock on hand, new donors could provide immediate help to those…

Talk On Conflict Comes To High River Cancer Care Centre Wellspring is a Calgary based cancer support group that provides services to patients and caregivers in the city and surrounding area. Deborah Sword is a volunteer with Wellspring and a conflict…

High River Tigers Ready To Make A Splash The High River Tigers Swim Club is ready to make a splash over at the Rec-Plex Wednesday evening. Between 4 and 6pm, club members will be doing laps to raise money for the club. the year round…

Icy Roads Turn To Slush It's gone from bitterly cold to warm and slushy out there the last few days. The Manager of Operational Services for the Town of High River, Eugene Lund says they're asking residents in the southwest…

Strathmore Recieves Canada 150 Grant Money! It's a happy day in Strathmore, and a great way to kick-start the community into 2017. Today Calgary Skyview M.P. Darshan Kang spoke at a news release to congratulate Strathmore and several other…

Why Do You Love Canada? The Okotoks Museum and Archives wants to know what you love about our nation in their latest project. The "I Love Canada Because..." project, celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Great White North…