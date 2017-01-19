Road Closure Near High River Library

In the words of a popular computer animated yellow fish, "Just keep swimming", and that they did. The High River Tigers Swim Club met at the Rec-Plex on Wednesday for a 2 hour swim-a-thon, and have…
Alberta Health Services is urging people to wash their hands and use preventative measures against disease spread, as two Respiratory Syncitial Virus outbreaks have been confirmed in the Calgary…
There is another road closure in High River due to a broken water main. 2nd street S.W. between 8th and 9th avenues just across from the library has been blocked, with a detour for local traffic on…
Okotoks RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle collision early Thursday morning. The crash took place on Highway 7 near Big Rock Trail just before 7:30 a.m. There's no word on the cause of the crash or if…
Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program grants are being handed out across the west this week. Nanton has received $25,500 to rehab the curling rink at the Tom Hornecker Recreation Centre. Granum…
Foothills MP John Barlow is wishing Reality TV Star Kevin O'Leary well in his bid for the Leadership of the Federal Conservative Party. Barlow says O'Leary does bring some positives to the table.…
Black Diamond has been going through plenty of changes as the community continues to expand and grow in population. A new set of traffic lights have been set up and are now operational where the old…
In light of the Government of Alberta's recent acquisition of Wallaceville, the Town of High River has been told to "make like a tree and leaf". The leaves and branches recycling area will be moving…
January is National Blood Donors month, and Canadian Blood Services is out for blood. With less than half of what they need for optimal stock on hand, new donors could provide immediate help to those…
Wellspring is a Calgary based cancer support group that provides services to patients and caregivers in the city and surrounding area. Deborah Sword is a volunteer with Wellspring and a conflict…
The High River Tigers Swim Club is ready to make a splash over at the Rec-Plex Wednesday evening. Between 4 and 6pm, club members will be doing laps to raise money for the club. the year round…
It's gone from bitterly cold to warm and slushy out there the last few days. The Manager of Operational Services for the Town of High River, Eugene Lund says they're asking residents in the southwest…
It's a happy day in Strathmore, and a great way to kick-start the community into 2017. Today Calgary Skyview M.P. Darshan Kang spoke at a news release to congratulate Strathmore and several other…
The Okotoks Museum and Archives wants to know what you love about our nation in their latest project. The "I Love Canada Because..." project, celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Great White North…
An accident near the turnoff to the Chinook Honey Farm West of Okotoks on Highway 7 Wednesday morning has the highway closed down. EMS says around 7:30 Wednesday morning a car and a pick-up met head…