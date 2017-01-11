Same Suspects In Two High River Robberies? Police Think So

The same day the High River Peavey Mart was relieved of some power tools, the UFA Farm Store in High River was robbed as well.

Two men who look a lot like the one's who allegedly stole power tools from the Peavey Mart around 8 A.M., Monday, January 9, looked to be back at it around 8:30 A.M. at the UFA.

Police say two men entered the store, and were caught on video surveillance putting several items in their pockets before leaving.

RCMP say this photo is the second suspect in Monday's robbery at the High River UFA Farm Store.

This is the truck High River RCMP think is involved in both the UFA and Peavy Mart robberies from Monday.

This photo taken from the security camera's at the Peavy Mart show what looks to be the same truck and the same suspect as those from the UFA robbery about half an hour later.

Before going in, Police say the pair were seen driving around the yard in a white Chevy or GMC truck.

Police think they're the same two from the Peavy Mart robbery.

Anyone with info is asked to call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357.