Robbie Burns Night Offers Scottish Food And Entertainment

Any good Scotsman has been watching the calendar closely over the last few weeks for their chance to join in the Robbie Burns celebration in High River on Saturday.

Highland dancing, live Celtic music, and of course haggis are all on the menu for the evening.

Organizer Jackie Roe, says this year's Robbie Burns is a big thank you to the community for all their support through the years.

"My students went to Scotland last year, and most of the funds that were raised, were raised at this event. We just have really had a lot of support from this community, so we're delighted to be able to have them come out again and join in.

The evening also includes a silent auction, the band Haggis and all funds raised on the night go towards the Highwood Highland Dancers.

The event starts at 5 pm on Saturday, January 21st at the Memorial Centre in High River.

For tickets call 403 585 1619.