Sib-Shops Kick Off The New Year For SNAPS

The winter months may be slow times for many of us, but for Foothills SNAPS, it's all hands on deck.

SNAPS Executive Director Orvella Small says they're kicking off the New Year by hosting "Sib-Shops" starting Saturday, January 14.

"It's for the siblings that don't have special needs of any kind that would like to come and be a part of a program. And when they leave they learn a skill in order to be a good brother or sister. They are in the same place as other siblings, who maybe feel alone, but now they're not beacuse they've met some other one's. They become really good advocates for their brothers and sisters."

To get involved call SNAPS at (403)603-3232 or check out their website at fsnaps.org or find them on Facebook at Foothills Special Needs for Parents and Siblings.