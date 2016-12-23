Slippery Roads Lead To Multi-Vehicle Collision On Highway 2

  • Print
Category: Local News

There is a multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 2 South Bound @ 338th ave (North of Aldersyde overpass) with injuries.

This is not affecting traffic in the North bound direction, but has traffic down to one middle lane open southbound, and traffic is slow.

R.C.M.P are reminding drivers to slow down and move over to leave a lane full of room for emergency vehicles including tow trucks, especially in the slippery conditions.

Drive for the conditions today! With a snow warning in effect the roads are slippery.  Remember to turn on your lights, and leave extra room between you and other vehicles.

