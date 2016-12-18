Small Business Licence Changes On Hold For Now

Proposed changes to small business licenses in High River have been sent back for revision.

Economic Development Officer Jodi Dawson brought forward the changes, which included making the licenses free to those under the age of 25, which didn't sit well with councillor Emile Blokland.

"The main point I made was, the cost of a business licence isn't going to deter someone of any age from opening up a business," he says. "We have a $29 million budget and the loss of revenue from business licenses is about $20,000, which is a very small amount, but I think you should always be cautious when you're adjusting any revenues for the Town because they all add up."

Mayor Craig Snodgrass there are benefits to having a licence because it puts the business in the Town's data base and shows they do exist. He says the cost of that needs to be paid for.

He says council may have been a bit confused in rejecting the changes because the by-law was brought back as one piece.

Snodgrass says Dawson will bring it back as part of the Town's Rates and Fees By-law and as a separate By-law spelling out things like home based businesses versus store fronts and out-of-town versus non-residents businesses.