Snodgrass Excited About Extra Flood Money Up For Grabs

The Town of High River is hoping it can get it's hands on some of the recently announced $45 million in cash from the Province for flood or drought projects.

Mayor Craig Snodgrass says they've already been beating down the Province's door looking for money to replace the Centre Street Bridge.

"We've already got a big ask into the Province for that project. MLA Wayne Anderson is helping us out a lot with it. Hopefully we'll see that come to fruition. This is very encouraging that they're still interested in getting some of this stuff done. Not just in High River, but other communities."

Snodgrass says funds to replace the bridge could end up coming in dribs and drabs from various government sources.