Spilak Looks On The Bright Side Of 2016

2016 won't go down as a banner year for the MD of Foothills.

But it won't go down as their worst either.

One downer though was losing $4-million in tax revenue because of oil companies not paying their taxes on land leases.

MD Mayor Larry Spilak says that prompted some swift reaction from MD Council.

"Our reaction was simply to freeze any new hiring, all wage increases and where people were retiring, we didn't fill that gap unless absolutely necessary. Basically all capital expenditures were cut off as well, except for those that are funded through grants from the province."

Spilak says he's confident they'll get that money in the next year or so, but says his Council and Administration deserve a "tip of the cap" for making sure nothing fell by the wayside.