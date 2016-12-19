Spitzee School Embraces Learning Through Technology

Spitzee School has often been on the forefront of new learning techniques in the foothills, but the recent addition to their english program is a sign of things to come.

Having had great success with the new website based vocabulary tool "Spelling City" with one student on a small trial basis last year, and after a 30 day trial period with a few of the classrooms, the school fast tracked implimentation of the program across the board.

Though the progams success was clear, Spitzee's Principal, Brooke MacNeill, says that it wasn't so quick a decision.

"We do our homework. We wanna make sure that first of all, its worth while. Does it tie into our Alberta Curriculum, and is it going to enhance the programs we already have, and improve student learning?"

MacNeill says that the tool isn't just something the children do on their own, but the teachers have important access and control as well.

"It provides an update as to how many minutes the students are on. Where they're at, and what level, and the teacher is able to take that information and tailor it with whats happening here at school."

She would recommend that other schools in the foothills use the trial version and see for themselves if it would fit their teaching style and curriculum, but has only good things to say about the convergence of old and new teaching techniques, and the new heights that it can take education for students in this modern age of technology.