STARS Responds to Crash on Highway 2

A car accident has occurred near the Aldersyde overpass around 2 p.m. this afternoon, December 21.

The incident has closed lanes of the northbound highway and southbound is restricted to one lane.

STARS arrived on scene around 2:20 p.m. and transported a passenger with serious injuries to hospital.

Traffic is backed up to High River but two lanes of the northbound highway have since been open.

It has not yet been identified how many people were involved in the collision.

Updates will be posted as they become available.

