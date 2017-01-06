Strathmore RCMP Check Stop Becomes Weapon And Drug Seizure

Strathmore RCMP arrested a local man at a routine check stop on Thursday.

The man allegedly raised a can of bear spray at approaching officers, but was taken into custody before the situation could escalate further.

Cst. Denzil Morey with the Strathmore RCMP says there weren't any injuries to the driver or the officer.

RCMP state that a significant amount of drugs were then discovered and seized from the vehicle.

The man identified as 19 year old Kurtis Goett of Strathmore, has been charged with 1 count of Trafficking in Oxicodone, 6 counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking oxicodone, cocaine and meth. 1 count of possession of a weapon or imitation for the bear spray and 2 counts of possession of a prohibited weapon for 2 spring loaded knives found concealed on the suspect.



A release from Constable Morey states that "Traffic stops are never routine. Thankfully nobody was hurt, and some drugs were cleaned off our streets."