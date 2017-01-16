Strathmore RCMP Dealing With A Pair Of Robberies At Local School

Strathmore RCMP are calling on the public to help them in the investigation of a couple of robberies that have occurred over the last three weeks.

On December 22, 2016 at around 10 p.m. RCMP responded to a school yard where an adult male victim had been approached by two unknown males. They then demanded money from the victim and pulled out a can of bear spray. The man handed over money to the two involved and they fled, he was not hurt.

Then on Sunday at around 1:30 a.m. the RCMP responded to another call at the same location with a youth male being assaulted by two males. The investigation determined that the males once again demanded money and threatened the victim this time with a knife & bear spray. The victim handed over his money to the males involved but was then sprayed.

If you have any information on either of the incidents you're asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-943-3968 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.