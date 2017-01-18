Strathmore Recieves Canada 150 Grant Money!

It's a happy day in Strathmore, and a great way to kick-start the community into 2017.

Today Calgary Skyview M.P. Darshan Kang spoke at a news release to congratulate Strathmore and several other communities, who will receive federal grant money from the Canada 150 Grant Project.

The Federal Liberals set aside $150 Million for community infrastructure and environmental upgrades across Canada.

Western Canada will see $46.2 Million handed out, and several communities in south/central Alberta will split $1.6 Million on projects important to their residents, and increase environmental sustainability.

Strathmore Mayor Michael Ell says their money will go to a new refrigeration unit for Strathmore's Family Centre ice rinks, that will make the centre more cost and energy efficient. The grant money will also allow for some funds to be put aside for a new arena.

"We are doing another recreational facility that will involve sports like pickle ball, lacrosse, soccer, a walking track and it's going to be attached to the new K-9 school that we're doing."

Ell says he's honoured and grateful that the federal government has recognized their need and has decided to help the community.

M.P. of Calgary Skyview Darshan Kang says he hopes that these projects will create a number of positive's for the communities they effect.

"Well you know it's environmental, this project will be keeping our kids off the streets, it's a very multi-pronged approach" Kang says "We don't want to let these buildings run down then it will cost us a lot more to re-build them. If there's preventative maintenance involved it's a win-win for everybody."

The Canada 150 Grant hopes to help communities decrease their environmental footprint, increase jobs and boost the local economies.