Tax Hike. Yes Or No In Nanton?

The Town of Nanton has set their operating and capital budgets for the year.

Mayor Rick Everett says on the operating side, costs are going up by one-percent.

"So that's not a 1% tax increase. It's a 1% increase in our operating budget. So we did not sit down and go "Here's exactly what it means in taxes." I would suggest we're doing everything we can to keep the taxes as low as we can as well."

Everett says they don't want to say if there will or won't be a tax hike until the Province comes out with the education portion of taxes.

He says other big factors in budgeting for 2017 is they have no idea how much they'll be getting from the Province in MSI (Municipal Sustainability Initiative) Grants.

Everett adds the Carbon Tax is another unknown that all they can really do is "guess" at how much it's going to cost and try to budget accordingly.