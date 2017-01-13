Teen Exploitation Case Adjourned To Next Week

A case involving a High River woman facing charges in regards to exploiting teens was back in Okotoks Provincial Court on Friday.

Samantha Pedersen, 23, is facing five counts of trafficking in persons under 18 years, five counts of procuring a person under 18 years, four counts of sexual exploitation of a young person and one count of assault.

The charges the result of an investigation by an RCMP school resource officer who became aware that some local teens were being recruited via social media and exploited by adults for criminal purposes.

Investigations revealed that five teenage girls between the ages of 13 and 16 had been victimized.

Pedersen was granted $1,000 cash bail with conditions back on Nov. 18.

Her case has been adjourned to January 20 in Okotoks Provincial Court.